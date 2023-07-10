Off-duty cop rescues 3 people from burning house on Vancouver Island

Heroic actions taken by an off-duty police officer have saved three lives on Vancouver Island, in the town of Lake Cowichan.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, smoke was seen emitting from a home on Cowichan Avenue near King George Road. According to police, a neighbour called 911 and tried to awaken the residents inside the house by knocking on the door, but received no response.

The off-duty officer was driving by the home at the time, on his way to work. He stopped his vehicle and gained entry to the house.

He found two men inside, woke them and assisted them in leaving the house. The two men notified the officer there was still another woman inside, so he went back in to find her.

The officer was able to get the woman out safely and, shortly after, the entire home became fully engulfed in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

4:54 Canadians suffering from lung cancer need support

“The officer’s actions and bravery is commendable,” said Lake Cowichan RCMP Sgt. Lita Watson.

“He put his own life in danger, without even a second thought, to help those people who would have been severely injured.

“I want to also recognize and acknowledge the efforts made by the neighbour who tried their best to rouse the occupants of that home and called for emergency assistance. These neighbourly acts really speak to the close-knit and supportive community we live in here in Lake Cowichan.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation and early indicators have investigators believing the cause is not suspicious in nature.

No serious injuries were sustained in the incident.