Unwanted puppy litters leaves Saskatoon pound overflowing by 300 per cent

The Saskatoon SPCA said the pound is experiencing growth beyond its limits this year as entire litters of puppies and kittens are being surrendered.

“In 2023, we are experiencing a 300 per cent increase in surrender request,” said SPCA executive director Fred Dyck.

“When a citizen requests to surrender their animal, we attempt to offer supports for that person as we know that typically best outcome for that animal will be the owner deciding to keep and support it. If there are behavioural issues we can help with, we will do that.”

The pound is required to take in any surrendered or stray animal even if their facility is full and they are already seeing a 13-per cent increase over 2022.

“Often the surrender is a choice stemming from economic issues, including being unable to afford basic care or medical expenses for their pets, or changes in housing, owners becoming unhoused,” Dyck said.

Strays are taken in by the pound as soon as possible, but there is a waitlist for surrenders that has grown extensively.

“We are seeing significant increase in surrenders stemming from litters of puppies, with many owners finding that they are unable to rehome the unplanned litters on their own.”

Dyck said the waitlist is tackled by priority.

“If an animal is coming to us with significant health issues that we can help with, we are going to prioritize that intake versus an owner that has nothing wrong with their puppy or dog and we are just going to try to help that person rehome it.”

The SPCA tries to help the owners rehome the animal before it has to go into care at the pound.

Dyck said that other shelters in the province are experiencing the same capacity overflow.

“Forest fires up north displace animals. All of those things end up having an effect, so I think it’s like a country-wide issue.”

Bill Thorn with the Regina Humane Society said that a side effect of overrun pounds is an increase in disease.

“It’s out in the community and we are certainly seeing it here and it has only multiplied which has increased the pressure particularly on our veterinary team,” Thorn said.

The Regina Humane Society said the number of owner surrenders in the first six months of 2022 was 559, but is up to 604 during the same months of 2023. The Humane Society has taken in 876 strays during the first six months of 2023 – up 85 from last year.

New Hope Dog Rescue in Saskatoon said they have been seeing higher numbers of surrenders for the last eight months as well.

“As the economy gets harder to deal with there are more people stating the cost as being a significant reason for surrenders,” said executive director Sandra Archibald.

“People are no longer working from home, they are having to go back to the office or wherever work is. They aren’t as likely to have the time as they once did to have a pet in their home.”

For New Hope Dog Rescue, that means seeking out donations and foster families in the city.

“If you are not able to take care of your pet for whatever reason, please reach out for help,” Archibald said.

Despite the overflow, Dyck said they are also seeing more pets adopted from the SPCA and hope that people have their pets spayed and neutered to prevent animal overpopulation.