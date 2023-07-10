Menu

Health

Blood donations dry up during summer months, Canadian Blood Services says

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'The need for blood donors remains high during the summer'
The need for blood donors remains high during the summer
Canadian Blood Services says there is an urgent need for donors as the summer months tend to be slower for donations.
Canadian Blood Services is renewing calls for blood donations during the summer, saying things tend to quiet down during the warmer weather.

“We’re asking, before you go on holidays, to consider donating blood, or as soon as you get back,” said Lisa Beechinor with Canadian Blood Services.

She said people aren’t thinking about donating blood during the summer months.

Beechinor said 50 per cent of Canadians are waiting for someone to ask them to donate blood.

“That’s my job. I’m here today asking you to consider donating blood to ensure patients are receiving the blood lifesaving products they need this summer.”

Click to play video: 'Family of young boy battling leukemia calls for more blood donations'
Family of young boy battling leukemia calls for more blood donations

She said all donors are welcome, but said Canada Blood Services is always looking for people with an O negative blood type.

“It’s what is used in emergency situations.”

She said a cancer patient can require up to five donors a week for their treatment.

“Car crash victims, it can take up to 50 donors.”

She said one in two Canadians is eligible to donate blood, but said currently only one in 81 does.

Beechinor said that means roughly only two per cent of the Canadian population supplies blood for the entire country.

“That’s not sustainable.”

Residents can make an appointment to give blood by visiting the Canadian Blood Services website or by calling 1-888-236-6283.

