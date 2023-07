Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death Saturday of a 64-year-old man at a suite on Langside Street.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Langside around 10:30 p.m., where they found the body of Marcel Alphonse Painchaud.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).