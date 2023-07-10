Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Carrie Low testifies at hearing into alleged N.S. police mishandling of her rape case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 10:14 am
A provincial court judge ruled today that a high-profile sexual assault did occur in 2018 – but the man standing trial wasn’t one of the assailants. As Callum Smith reports, the lawyer for the man – and the complainant – both say missteps by police contributed to the outcome – May 23, 2023
A Halifax woman who alleges police mishandled the investigation into her 2018 sexual assault case is testifying today before a Nova Scotia Police Review Board.

Carrie Low first brought forward her complaint against Halifax police in May 2019 after she reported being forcibly confined and raped by two men overnight in May of the previous year.

Low has filed a complaint against the Halifax Regional Police and Const. Bojan Novakovic, the first officer who interviewed her.

Her allegations include that police didn’t promptly forward her clothing for DNA testing and failed to visit the scene to retrieve evidence after the alleged sexual assault.

Carrie Low (right) with Emma Halpern of the Elizabeth Fry Society ahead of her testimony July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Carrie Low (right) with Emma Halpern of the Elizabeth Fry Society ahead of her testimony July 10, 2023. Callum Smith/Global News

Low’s complaint was delayed after the police complaints commission said she hadn’t met a six-month deadline to file, a decision overturned by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complaint process was further delayed by the criminal case against Alexander Thomas, who was murdered before he could stand trial for her assault, and by a trial against Brent Alexander Julien, who was acquitted in her case in May.

The 47-year-old woman sought and received a court order permitting the public use of her name.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.

CrimeSexual AssaultHalifax Regional PoliceCarrie LowNova Scotia Police Review BoardCarrie Low casepolice complaints commission
© 2023 The Canadian Press

