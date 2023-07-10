Menu

Crime

4 arrested after Peterborough police say officer ‘swarmed’ at Millennium Park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 9:48 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
Peterborough police say an officer was "swarmed" by other individuals during an arrest at Millennium Park on July 6, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Four people face charges including obstructing or assaulting a police officer following an incident at Millennium Park in downtown Peterborough, Ont.,  last week.

The Peterborough Police Service reports that around 9:30 p.m. on July 6, an officer on general patrol was flagged down by a security guard at the park.

The security officer reported that as they were escorting a woman out of the park after being asked to leave, another woman on a bicycle approached the guard. She then yelled, punched and spat at the guard.

Police said while taking a statement, the woman attempted to leave the area and the officer followed and took the woman into custody.

Police also report that as the officer put the suspect into a police vehicle, the officer was “swarmed” by several other people attempting to interfere with the arrest. One woman also tried to punch the officer.

Other officers arrived, leading to the arrest of four people.

A Peterborough woman, 57, was charged with assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer. Another Peterborough woman, 35, and a Peterborough man, 41, were each charged with assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

A Marmora, Ont., woman, 62, was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All four were later released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 25.

