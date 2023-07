See more sharing options

Toronto Police say a driver has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a GO bus in the city’s north end on Sunday night.

The crash happened on Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue at around 11:18 p.m., police said.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV had struck a GO bus.

Paramedics said they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said they anticipate the closure to last several hours.