Share

Canada

Police incident in Surrey Sunday evening, body under tarp, IHIT on scene

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 1:58 am
IHIT in Surrey View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP and IHIT are in Whalley where a body is under a tarp next to a car with a smashed window. Witnesses report gunshots. No word if scene is tied to the B.C. Gang Conflict. Global BC
Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are at a scene in Whalley where a body under a tarp is located next to a car with a smashed window.

Police tape is up and multiple police vehicles have closed off the area.

Witnesses in the area told Global News they heard shots fired.

Mounties nor IHIT have not commented on the nature of the incident, which occured late Sunday afternoon near 96 Avenue at 130 Street.

Around the same time, a car was found on fire near 151 A Street and 82 A Avenue but police have not said if the two scenes are connected.

Footage from the scene also shows a police tent up near the body and a white SUV.

More to come.

