Police incident in Surrey Sunday evening, body under tarp, IHIT on scene

Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are at a scene in Whalley where a body under a tarp is located next to a car with a smashed window.

Police tape is up and multiple police vehicles have closed off the area.

Witnesses in the area told Global News they heard shots fired.

Mounties nor IHIT have not commented on the nature of the incident, which occured late Sunday afternoon near 96 Avenue at 130 Street.

Around the same time, a car was found on fire near 151 A Street and 82 A Avenue but police have not said if the two scenes are connected.

Footage from the scene also shows a police tent up near the body and a white SUV.

More to come.