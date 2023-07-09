Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It is heartbreaking:’ Unhoused population dealing hot weather in the Okanagan

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Unhoused population in Kelowna dealing with heat warning'
Unhoused population in Kelowna dealing with heat warning
WATCH: For most people, when hot weather takes over the Okanagan, with 30-plus degree temperatures heading indoors to feel relief from air conditioning is an option, but for Kelowna's unhoused population that's not the case. As Victoria Femia reports, they have to bear the extreme heat with almost no escape.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As temperatures in the Okanagan climb past the 30-degree mark, a heat warning for the Interior was issued, and the gospel mission is working to get water and food to people both outside and in the shelter.

“Our people who are living unhoused are very sick and the heat doesn’t help. We’re seeing infections, bug bites, sunburns and all of these things are just making people living outside, miserable,” said Carmen Rempel, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director.

“Our outreach team goes out onto the streets seven days a week and in this last week alone we’re feeding between 100 and 190 people every day.”

According to the Ambulance-Paramedics Union of BC, those experiencing homelessness are some of the most vulnerable to the heat.

“They’re more susceptible to the heat-related injuries like heat cramps, heat exposures and some of those can be life-threatening as you know,” said Troy Clifford of the Ambulance-Paramedics Union.

Story continues below advertisement

Rempel says the unhoused population is doing its best to brave the heat.

Click to play video: 'Pierre Poilievre compares Kelowna to third-world country'
Pierre Poilievre compares Kelowna to third-world country

“People who are living unhoused are an incredibly resilient group of people but it is heartbreaking. We try to bring that little bit of hope,” said Rempel.

Trending Now

The gospel mission is now seeing an unprecedented number of people seeking its services, especially in the summer months.

“It’s discouraging. Our sector is extraordinary — we don’t work alone, we work with many partners and we’re providing more services and doing a better job at providing those services than ever before and we’re not winning,” said Rempel.

During a heat warning, Interior Health advises residents to drink plenty of water, be aware of signs of overheating including dizziness or feeling unwell, and wear sunscreen.

Story continues below advertisement

The gospel mission is urging residents to donate cool clothing like tank tops, underwear, and hats.

More on Canada
Kelownacentral okanaganInterior HealthHeat WaveHeat Warningkelowna gospel missionunhoused populationOkanagan HeatAmbulance Paramedicshot weath
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content