1 dead following County Road 40 crash near Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

A Norwood, Ont., man died following a crash just north of the village on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pickup truck along County Road 40 between County Road 6 and Webster Road, just north of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

OPP say the pickup truck left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a rock wall. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. No other passengers were aboard.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Norwood, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, OPP said Sunday.

County Road 40 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

