Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following County Road 40 crash near Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 4:14 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a Norwood, Ont., man died following a single vehicle crash on County Road 40 near the village on July 8, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Norwood, Ont., man died following a crash just north of the village on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pickup truck along County Road 40 between County Road 6 and Webster Road, just north of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

OPP say the pickup truck left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a rock wall. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. No other passengers were aboard.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Norwood, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, OPP said Sunday.

County Road 40 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Amidst rise in fatal crashes, OPP plead motorists to drive carefully'
Amidst rise in fatal crashes, OPP plead motorists to drive carefully
OPPFatal CrashPeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPNorwoodAsphodel-Norwood TownshipCounty Road 40County Road 40 crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content