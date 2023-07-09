Menu

Canada

Toronto police lets licence lapse for bar located inside its headquarters

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 3:56 pm
Incoming Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw claps and smiles at members of his family during a police change of command ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Dec.19, 2022. View image in full screen
Incoming Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw claps and smiles at members of his family during a police change of command ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Dec.19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A bar located inside the College Street headquarters of the Toronto Police Service has allowed its licence to serve alcohol lapse, the force has announced.

A spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News that senior officers, who had access to the bar, were told about the change in May.

The decision came from the Chief of Police and the committee in charge of the Executive Officer Lounge, which is where the bar was located.

News of the bar’s closure was first reported by CTV Toronto.

Toronto police said the licence was “infrequently” used, and predominantly meant for formal functions including retirements or hosting important visitors.

“Moving forward, the Service will apply for a Special Occasions Permit from the AGCO should we decide to host an event where alcohol may be served,” the spokesperson said.

