Former NHL emergency backup goalie David Ayres in Kelowna raising money for Kidney Foundation

Former Carolina Hurricanes emergency backup goalie David Ayres was in Kelowna, B.C., over the weekend, signing autographs at Players Choice Sports Saturday afternoon, with all proceeds going towards the Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC & Yukon.

“To work with the Kidney Foundation is pretty cool — all the proceeds are going to that. We’ve donated the pictures, the staff, the space and the time,” said owner of Players Choice Sports, Jason Wobshall.

“I think with his (Ayres’) story, and the whole emergency backup goalie thing, it’s awesome to have him here.”

The Kidney Foundation is something Ayres holds close to his heart, after he needed a kidney transplant at the age of 27.

“I had a kidney transplant in 2004, so I’ve done a few things with the Kidney Foundation in Canada and the U.S. when I played for Carolina,” explained Ayres.

“It’s obviously near and dear to my heart. My mom was the one that gave me the kidney, so just to be able to hear all the stories from the people that are out here, or just to be able to give someone a little inspiration, its awesome.”

Ayres quickly rose to fame on a night that could only be described as something out of a movie. It was Feb. 22, 2020 — the Carolina Hurricanes were in Toronto for a tilt between the Maple Leafs, when the unthinkable happened.

Each home team in the NHL must provide what is known as an emergency backup goalie, which can be used by either team in the unlikely event that both the starting netminder and the backup are hurt or unable to play.

On that night, both the Hurricanes’ starter, James Reimer, and the backup, Peter Mrazek, had to leave the game due to injury. It was Ayres’ time to shine in the big league.

“I was watching the game on my phone, and all of a sudden I start getting texts from all my buddies, because they all know what I do as an emergency goalie,” said Ayres.

“Obviously I was super pumped. I mean it’s what I’ve been doing for years and to be able to get the chance to go in, it was crazy. I walked out of the tunnel, and there was 20,000 people screaming at me — that’s something you can never train for.”

Ayres spent more time signing autographs in Kelowna on Saturday than he did in the crease at the NHL level. He played a total of 28 minutes and 41 seconds of game time, but he holds a perfect win-loss record, after knocking off the Leafs 6-3, allowing two goals in that span.

He says just being able to play at the highest level, albeit briefly, was the ultimate dream come true.

“I played seven or eight seasons as the practice goalie with the Toronto Marlies and the Maple Leafs, so I had a taste of what it was like to play at the pro level, but this was unlike anything else,” said Ayres.

These days, the 45-year-old from Whitby, Ont., is running a goalie school in his home town, trying to inspire the next generation.

“Being able to help the kids grow and play hockey, that’s huge for me,” said Ayres.

“To them, if you make it to the NHL, they think you’re a great hockey player, which I mean, you have to be good to play, so they’ll listen to what you say, and it’s awesome to watch them grow and get better and better.”

Ayres admits this is the first time he’s ever been to Kelowna, but he’s quickly become fond of the city and all it has to offer.

“I love it here, I don’t want to go home,” said Ayres.

“It’s the type of town that’s really calm, the people are so friendly, you’ve got the lake right there and so many good views and the golf courses are unreal.”

The ex-NHLer played in a charity golf tournament on Friday at the Okanagan Golf Club, also in support of the Kidney Foundation of Canada.