35-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash near Shediac, N.B.

A 35-year-old Shediac man has died following a motorcycle crash in Grand Barachois, N.B., on Saturday morning.

According to a release from police, first responders were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision at about 10:40 a.m. The sole occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control, and struck a culvert,” RCMP’s Shediac Detachment said.

Police said a member of the New Brunswick Coroners’ office attended the accident scene and is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be peformed to determine the man’s exact cause of death.