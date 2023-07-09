Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

35-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash near Shediac, N.B.

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 12:12 pm
Police said the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and struck a culvert. View image in full screen
Police said the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and struck a culvert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 35-year-old Shediac man has died following a motorcycle crash in Grand Barachois, N.B., on Saturday morning.

According to a release from police, first responders were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision at about 10:40 a.m. The sole occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control, and struck a culvert,” RCMP’s Shediac Detachment said.

Trending Now

Police said a member of the New Brunswick Coroners’ office attended the accident scene and is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be peformed to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

More on Canada
RCMPNew BrunswickCrashMotorcycle CrashSingle Vehicle CrashSingle-Vehicle CollisionShediacGrand-Barachoismotorcycle crash shediac
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content