A boy has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. The collision was reported around Jane Street and Alliance Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News the patient they transported was a male child. Medics said the boy had minor injuries.

Drivers were advised to take alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.