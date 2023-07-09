Menu

Canada

B.C. police watchdog investigating in-custody death in Surrey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2023 2:35 pm
A RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in after a man died in Surrey Friday night. View image in full screen
A RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in after a man died in Surrey Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in Surrey Friday night while in custody.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says RCMP received a call about a man and a woman walking in traffic in the 19300-block of the Fraser Highway at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers say they took the man into custody and he “went into medical distress” shortly after.

Investigators say the man received medical help from police, fire and BC Emergency Health Services but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC looks into all police-related incidents in the province that result in serious harm or death, regardless of any allegation of wrongdoing.

The office is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023

© 2023 The Canadian Press

