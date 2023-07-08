Menu

Canada

‘Dogged determination’: search resumes for missing hiker on Vancouver Island

By Julia Foy & Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 8:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Father aids in search for missing daughter in Sooke'
Father aids in search for missing daughter in Sooke
Time is running out to find a missing woman on Vancouver Island, last seen on surveillance video on Friday. An avid hiker, Melissa McDevitt went out in the Sooke Potholes area and never returned. Now her father has flown up from North Carolina to help find her. Kylie Stanton reports – Dec 14, 2022
Nearly seven months after her disappearance, the search has officially resumed for a missing 39-year-old woman who disappeared while hiking in Sooke in December.

An extensive search was launched to find Melissa McDevitt, who was reported missing on December 10, 2022, but it was proven unsuccessful and eventually suspended.

However, a dedicated group of backcountry hikers discovered the watch McDevitt was wearing at the time she disappeared. The watch recorded her hiking route and the information was saved on an app.

The new information prompted Sooke RCMP and the Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue teams to begin a refined search in an area first examined in December.

Dozens of police and search and rescue members gathered Saturday morning near the Sooke Potholes to pick the search back up.

“It’s literally like finding a needle in a haystack, but at this point this is new information and we are back out again today,” said Cpl. Joe Holmes with the Sooke RCMP.

80 searchers are on the ground along with a canine team.

“This search came out of dogged determination and persistence of several community members who have been out every week since the search was suspended,” said Paul Berry, with Comox Valley Search and Rescue.

McDevitt’s parents, Tom and Maggie, are in Virginia and unable to join the search for their daughter.

Crews from across Vancouver Island plan to be on the ground the entire weekend.

“Every single searcher to do this work left with the intent of returning Melissa home to her family,” said Berry.

Click to play video: 'Search for high-risk, missing female hiker expands near Victoria'
Search for high-risk, missing female hiker expands near Victoria
