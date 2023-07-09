‘It’s beautiful art:’ Halifax Mural Festival wraps with big reveal of new paintings

Send this page to someone via email

Artists from across Canada and beyond have descended on Halifax, Nova Scotia to brighten up the city.

Over the last week, buildings that once stood bare have served as a canvas for their art as part of the second annual Halifax Mural Festival.

Saturday marked the big reveal, which was met with excitement and wonder. The city is now home to 15 new paintings, the bulk of which are located along Quinpool Road.

“It’s beautiful art. The colours are amazing,” says Anne Mason. “We’re in awe of the talent and the colours,” adds Joe Mason.

The mural that caught their eye was designed by an Ottawa-based artist who says it took about fifty hours to create since the festival launched on July 3rd.

View image in full screen Artist Dominic Laporte of Drift Mural Co. stands in front of his work along Quinpool Road as part of the Halifax Mural Festival. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

“I’m super excited and honoured to have a wall in Halifax,” says Dominic Laporte of Drift Mural Co. “I’ve painted stuff in B.C. and a lot in Quebec, and Toronto, but it’s nice to be more on the East Coast.”

The tribute to Nova Scotia wasn’t lost on those celebrating Saturday’s reveal.

“It fits in with the Nova Scotia culture — with the lighthouse and the Oak leaves,” says Anne.

The Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association says the festival has put the area in the spotlight over the last two years with more than 30 designs now on display.

“The vibe is incredible,” exclaims executive director Karla Nicholson. “Everybody is very excited, all the business owners. People in the city can’t stop talking to me about it. It has been so much fun this week.”

View image in full screen Jake Seibert’s mural says “Oxford Street: Smooth Sailing,” a light-hearted message poking fun at the traffic jams along the street. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Local artist Jake Seibert of The Talking Wall Designs says he enjoyed being able to have some fun with his creation. His mural has a nautical theme with the words “Oxford Street: Smooth Sailing” featured.

“It’s nice when you live here and have the context of what it’s like to sit here in a traffic jam and I thought someone might get a little chuckle when they look over and see ‘smooth sailing’,” says Jake Seibert.

View image in full screen New Brunswick-based artist Laura Forrester participates in the second annual Halifax Mural Festival. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

New Brunswick-based artist Laura Forrester wanted to bring nature to the city.

“The piece that I chose to do is a messy mix of wildflowers,” she says. “I really loved the juxtaposition of the busy street, all of the concrete and everything around, and sort of putting a little garden right in the middle of that.”

Global News is a sponsor of the event. The studio is now home to a mural by Daniel Burt of legendary jazz musician Miles Davis.