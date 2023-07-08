Menu

Crime

Police name woman fatally struck by stray bullet in daylight Leslieville shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 2:26 pm
Queen Street shooting: Suspects open fire, kill Toronto woman
WATCH: Three shooters opened fire on Toronto’s Queen Street in the Leslieville area, injuring a woman in her 40s with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. The three suspects remain at large as Global’s Catherine McDonald reports.
Police have named the woman killed in a daylight shooting in Toronto on Friday afternoon, confirming she was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville.

The fatal incident near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue began just after midday with a fight between three men, police said.

Two of the three had handguns and fired them at each other, according to investigators.

One witness at the scene told Global News he had seen the altercation that he believed led to the gunshots.

“First, they were just talking and then one guy came up to them, around the back of them, I don’t know if he grabbed something from them or whatever but they started chasing him right away,” said the man. Global News has agreed not to name him for safety reasons.

He said the men wrestled the other man to the ground before he got away. As he ran away, the witness said he believed four or five shots were fired.

A woman walking nearby was struck by a stray bullet and later died in hospital, police said.

Multiple people at the scene on Friday told Global News they believed the victim was a bystander. They said a woman was standing on Queen Street when a separate altercation not involving her took place and she was struck by a bullet.

“It is not believed that there is but this is still actively being investigated and it has not been confirmed,” Toronto police said on Friday.

On Saturday, investigators named the victim as 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat.

Police continue to search for two men. One is believed to be six-feet tall and wore a white shirt. The other wore a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans, officers said.

