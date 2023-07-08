Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Safety notice issued ahead of annual ‘Pottahawk Pissup’ party: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2023 2:12 pm
pottahawk View image in full screen
Pottahawk 2018. YouTube
OPP are issuing a safety notice ahead of an annual massive boating party that’s takes place the second Sunday in July.

Thousands of people gather on Pottahawk Island in Lake Erie for the annual “Pottahawk Pissup.”

OPP say on busy Pottahawk weekends, up to 2,000 vessels and 10,000 people will attend.

Each year, emergency crews respond to numerous injuries involving impaired boaters, and so police said they’ll be conducting random vessel checks throughout the day.

Officers in uniform and plain clothes will be at marinas to ensure public safety on and off the water.

Officers will also be patrolling nearby highways and secondary roadways.

OPP are sharing these safety tips for those planning to attend the 2023 Pottahawk Pissup:

  • Always wear a life jacket when boating.
  • Do not operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Conduct a pre-departure checklist for all required safety equipment.
  • Check the weather forecast before leaving the dock.
  • Let someone know your destination and when you plan on returning.
  • Avoid picking up hitchhikers.
  • Have some type of communications device (VHF radio, cellphone with charger).
