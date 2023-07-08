Menu

Comments

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after assault with skateboard

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 2:55 pm
Winnipeg police say they've arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone on the river dock in St Boniface.
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man who assaulted someone with a skateboard in St. Boniface.

On June 29 around 10 p.m. officers went to the river dock in the 400 block of Tache Avenue about a man who was assaulted.

Police say the victim and his family were at the dock when a group, including the suspect, approached them and started berating them. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim in the upper body with a skateboard.

The suspects fled before police arrived. The victim took himself to the hospital to be treated.

Police say they located the suspect the next day in the 300 block of Garry Street and arrested him. He was charged with assault with a weapon and released on an undertaking.

