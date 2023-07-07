Menu

Weather

Heat warnings in place for much of B.C. Central Interior, parts of North

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government to provide air conditioners for some at-risk individuals'
B.C. government to provide air conditioners for some at-risk individuals
WATCH: The province is taking steps to protect vulnerable residents in cases of extreme heat, announcing funding for air conditioners for low-income, and medically vulnerable individuals. Global News Morning speaks with Rowan Burdge of the BC Poverty Reduction Coalition about the initiative, and whether it goes far enough to protect those most at risk. – Jun 28, 2023
Heat warnings have been issued for a wide swath of British Columbia’s Interior and North.

The warnings are in place for the Okanagan, the Cariboo and 100 Mile House, the North and South Thompson, the North Coast and inland sections of the Central Coast, Fort Nelson, the Fraser Canyon including Lytton, and Watson Lake regions.

The Fraser Canyon and Okanagan appear set to face the worst of the heat, with daytime highs forecast near 35 C and overnight lows holding near 18 C through Sunday.

Other parts of the Interior under a warning are expected to see daytime highs in the 32 to 33 C range, with overnight lows falling to 14 C.

Click to play video: 'Activists rally over heat dome recommendations'
Activists rally over heat dome recommendations

The forecast for the affected coastal areas projects daytime highs of 30 C falling to 15 C overnight.

Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to gradually moderate towards more seasonal averages by early next week.

In the interim, it is advising people to take steps to keep cool and watch for signs of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Children and seniors, pregnant people and those with chronic illnesses are at the greatest risk, it said.

Anyone feeling dizzy or disoriented should seek medical attention, and anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.

