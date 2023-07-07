Wildfire near cell tower in North Okanagan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A wildfire has broken out in the North Okanagan.

The fire is located southwest of Armstrong, beside a cell tower along Grandview Mountain.

A local resident said she heard a loud bang of thunder on Friday afternoon, with smoke and flames soon rising from the nearby mountaintop.

BC Wildfire said the fire’s suspected cause is lightning, and that air tankers are on scene.

Earlier Friday, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan at 1:35 p.m.

BC Wildfire said the fire was discovered at 2:05 p.m.