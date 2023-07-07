Menu

Canada

Wildfire near cell tower in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 6:04 pm
Flames and smoke rise from a wildfire on Friday afternoon southwest of Armstrong in the North Okanagan. View image in full screen
Flames and smoke rise from a wildfire on Friday afternoon southwest of Armstrong in the North Okanagan. Submitted
A wildfire has broken out in the North Okanagan.

The fire is located southwest of Armstrong, beside a cell tower along Grandview Mountain.

A local resident said she heard a loud bang of thunder on Friday afternoon, with smoke and flames soon rising from the nearby mountaintop.

BC Wildfire said the fire’s suspected cause is lightning, and that air tankers are on scene.

Trending Now

Earlier Friday, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan at 1:35 p.m.

BC Wildfire said the fire was discovered at 2:05 p.m.

