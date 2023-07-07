Regina residents debate over city’s favourite ice cream

Send this page to someone via email

Everyone has their own tastes when it comes to their favourite ice cream in the Queen City. Whether you’re a glutton for rocky road or bubble gum, the options are endless for folks in Regina.

“Today’s flavour is blueberry cheesecake,” said Lian Duan, who enjoyed a cone with his kids at Milky Way.

“I try different flavours (from) time to time … I would recommend the orange cream (flavour).”

Jaezila Crittenden said choosing which ice cream flavour she favours over the other depends on the day.

“At this time of my life, probably just the vanilla vegan soft serve,” said Crittenden. “Our little ritual is usually a soft serve vanilla with some sundae topping … that’s what we usually go for this summer.”

Despite the endless flavour options, Deashiel Innes prefers to stick with his favourite mint chip.

“A lot of people call me old (because) it’s an old guy flavour,” he said. “But I think it’s pretty good … you got to try it. It’s refreshing and it’s chocolate. Two of the best things there is.”

Shelley Patterson, owner of Dessart Sweets for 21 years, said based on her experience, she thinks pistachio flavour is Regina’s favorite flavour of ice cream.

“We have that in hard ice cream,” said Shelley Patterson. “Can never go wrong with a chocolate shake or like a Skor twister.”

Despite everyone’s favourite, Patterson will always choose the chocolate peanut butter flavour of ice cream.