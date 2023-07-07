Montreal hosts 12th Underwater Rugby Championships

Send this page to someone via email

The World Rugby Championships are taking place in North America for the first time and Montreal is playing host to the 12th edition.

Marco Cardona, Team Canada’s captain, says he’s ready to take on the globe’s best.

“I’m very proud to be part of this Canadian team,” Cardona said.

Ten men’s teams will be facing off in the next week, including Denmark, Germany and Colombia, the current champions.

Five women’s teams are also looking for a spot on the podium, including Team Canada.

“This year we have a complete and full women’s team so it’s such a honour,” said Paula Daniela Rodriguez, a player with the team.

But how does underwater rugby work?

Story continues below advertisement

The game is played with a relatively buoyant ball filled with saline water. It weighs about three kilos.

Teams score by passing the ball through a bucket.

There are 12 players to a team. Six are above water waiting to take a turn and give a break to the other six players who have to come up for air.

Although sometimes, Rodriguez says, the game can get so intense, they even forget.

“Sometimes we don’t even remember how long we’ve been on the pool,” Rodriguez said. When asked if some players faint she said: “Yeah, sometimes that happens.”

Underwater rugby started in Germany in the 1960s, but it hasn’t gained a lot of popularity — yet.

With the event taking place in Montreal, organizers hope to attract new players and fans to the sport as they discover all it has to offer.

“It’s thrilling, for sure, it’s also one of a kind,” said Hector Rodriguez, the head of the organizing committee.

The event is free and open to the public.

The championships kick off this Saturday at Claude Robillard Sports Complex and the finals take place on July 15th.

Story continues below advertisement

Players promise to put on a performance that will leave you breathless.