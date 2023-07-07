Manitoba advances plan for new accessible care homes, enhancing seniors’ housing options

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has moved forward with a plan for new accessible care homes, enhancing housing options for seniors, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Scott Johnston announced Friday.

“As we age, our needs change, and it’s critical that we have a plan to provide housing options that appropriately meet these needs,” said Johnston.

“With the recently released seniors strategy, our government is working towards making Manitoba an ideal place to age.

“We have learned many lessons in recent years and are building on that to create housing options for Manitoba seniors that are among the best in Canada.”

The province has already established new personal care homes in Carman, Niverville, and Steinbach in recent years.

Now, six more will be built with four located in the areas of Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority (IERHA) in Arborg, Lac du Bonnet, Oakbank and Stonewall.

The other two will be in Winnipeg, including one in the Bridgewater neighbourhood and one on Portage Avenue.

“We are pleased that the Manitoba government is making concrete investments to support the seniors strategy,” said Sue Vovchuk, executive director of the Long Term & Continuing Care Association of Manitoba.

“As our population continues to age more creative and accessible options are more necessary than ever and the announced communities of care are innovative and progressive in service delivery to our valued seniors, which will help them age in their respective communities.”

Approximately 670 beds are tied to the six projects, with an exact number to be determined as planning and design work progresses, said Johnston.

Manitoba has authorized $15 million to advance the planning and design phase, the minister added.