Kitten with limited mobility due to dog attack in Craven, Sask. seeks forever home

A cat rescue in Lumsden, Sask. is searching for a forever home for a seven-week-old kitten after it was mauled by a dog that left her back legs paralyzed.

The Lumsden Valley Cats organization, made up of a group of mothers, rescued Cece three weeks ago in Craven, a nearby town.

“We were really optimistic at the time that she was just kind of in shock and would recover and (hoped) she didn’t have any external injuries,” said Keatyn Walker, Lumsden Valley Cats member. “Currently, she has no mobility in her hindquarters.”

The ladies took Cece to a local vet where they also discovered that she developed a hernia from the dog attack. Currently, Cece is receiving the proper care and rehabilitation from a member of the Lumsden Valley Cats until she is ready to be adopted.

“We do some stretches every day and she spends a lot of time in the water just doing some supported standing,” said Britt Nesbitt. “We’ve seen some minimal progress. She’s starting to utilize her back legs. But it’s hard to tell right now if it is recovery or if it is involuntary muscle movement.”

It will take someone with a lot of dedication to provide the care that Cece will need going forward. The Lumsden Valley Cats hope someone with ample time and good intentions will adopt Cece into a loving home.

“We’re hoping to find an adoptive home for her that can keep up with her needs. Right now, she requires assistance with all mobility and her toileting as well,” said Nesbitt. “She’s going to require a special home that can keep up with her medical needs because she will need surgery for the hernia in the future.”

Cece, which is short for Craven Calico, has been formally posted for adoption and once a loving home is found, they plan to conduct fundraising to help provide financial support for her ongoing care.

“We just want to make sure that any families that apply for her know that she’s going to have some ongoing needs that need to be met,” said Nesbitt. “I truly believe that if she has some proper rehabilitation, that she might be able to regain enough movement that she can functionally take care of herself and not require so much support.”

Cece will be available for adoption at the end of July after a few weeks of rehab. Anyone interested in adopting her or in making a donation can reach out to Lumsden Valley Cats via their Facebook page or through email.

