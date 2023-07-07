B.C. tree planter was injured in ‘defensive attack’ by bear: Officials

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officials say a tree planter injured by a bear near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday was the victim of a “defensive attack.”

In a Friday update, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said it hasn’t been able to conclusively determine the type of bear involved, but believes it was a grizzly.

The attack happened in a cut block southwest of Bearhole Lake Provincial Park around 3 p.m. The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was airlifted to hospital in Prince George, where the BCCOS says she remains in stable condition.

“The bear first bluff-charged and the victim retreated to a nearby roadway, where the bear attacked,” the update states.

“The bear eventually disengaged and ran off. A co-worker came to her aid and called for help.”

A team of four conservation officers was deployed to the attack site, where they detected bear activity but did not sight any bears.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said because of the defensive nature of the attack and the remote location, it does not believe there is a risk to the wider public and will not attempt to trap the bear.

It also urged anyone heading into the backcountry to be prepared for wildlife encounters, and to carry bear spray, travel in groups, and ensure any pets are leashed.