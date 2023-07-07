Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man accused of child porn was teacher for 15 years, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 3:32 pm
computer View image in full screen
User typing on computer keyboard. Getty Images
A Winnipeg man who worked as a teacher for a decade and a half has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Police say an investigation that began in January led to a raid at a home in the Seven Oaks neighbourhood Wednesday, and the subsequent arrest of 59-year-old Alan Lindsay Veness.

During a search of the home, police said, officers found child sexual abuse imagery and confiscated several electronic storage devices.

Veness has been charged with possessing and accessing child pornography. He was released as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit at 204-986-6172.

Click to play video: 'Children approached, watched at three Winnipeg schools Thursday, police say'
Children approached, watched at three Winnipeg schools Thursday, police say
