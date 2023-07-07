Cambridge man arrested after police find $15K worth of drugs during raid

Send this page to someone via email

A raid at a home in Cambridge led to officers finding $15,000 worth of drugs and arresting one man, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the home, which was near Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street in East Galt, was searched on Thursday.

The officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills, which police say have a street value of more than $15,000.

A 43-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as failure to comply with a release order.