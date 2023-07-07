Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after police find $15K worth of drugs during raid

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 2:52 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A raid at a home in Cambridge led to officers finding $15,000 worth of drugs and arresting one man, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the home, which was near Franklin Boulevard and Dundas Street in East Galt, was searched on Thursday.

The officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills, which police say have a street value of more than $15,000.

Trending Now

A 43-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as failure to comply with a release order.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridgeCambridge crimeFranklin Boulevard cambridgegalt CambridgeCambridge drug raidDundas Street Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content