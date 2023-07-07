SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays recall starter Alek Manoah

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 1:38 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Alek Manoah from Double-A New Hampshire on Friday and placed reliever Jay Jackson on the paternity list.

Manoah, who spent the last month in the minor leagues, was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Friday night at Detroit.

The team’s Opening Day starter has struggled mightily at the big-league level this season. He was sent down to the Florida Complex League on June 6.

Manoah struck out 10 batters over five strong innings in a recent start for the Fisher-Cats.

He entered play Friday with a 1-7 record for the Blue Jays this season with a 6.36 earned-run average over 13 starts.

Over 64 career starts for Toronto, Manoah is 26-16 with a 3.19 ERA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.

