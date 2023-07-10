Okanagan weather: Brief relief from 30 C heat

Send this page to someone via email

After a weekend of mid-30 C heat, slight relief arrives for the second week of July.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will make their way into the low 30s C as clouds build back in with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mostly at higher elevations.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies move in both Tuesday and Wednesday with an upper-level low, which will bring a chance of showers.

The system will also come with slightly cooler conditions, with afternoon highs in the upper 20s C or low 30s C through Wednesday.

A mostly sunny sky returns to finish the week both Thursday and Friday with daytime highs back into the low 30s C.

Around 30 C heat is expected to stick around into the weekend with morning lows in the mid-teens under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

