Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Brief relief from 30 C heat

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 1:41 pm
The chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm is higher Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm is higher Wednesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a weekend of mid-30 C heat, slight relief arrives for the second week of July.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will make their way into the low 30s C as clouds build back in with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mostly at higher elevations.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies move in both Tuesday and Wednesday with an upper-level low, which will bring a chance of showers.

The system will also come with slightly cooler conditions, with afternoon highs in the upper 20s C or low 30s C through Wednesday.

A mostly sunny sky returns to finish the week both Thursday and Friday with daytime highs back into the low 30s C.

Around 30 C  heat is expected to stick around into the weekend with morning lows in the mid-teens under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
BC weatherWarm Weatherokanagan weatherHot Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content