Former Winnipeg police officer files lawsuit against city, alleges toxic workplace

A retired Winnipeg police constable is suing the city and the police force on a number of grounds, all of which she said amounted to a toxic workplace.

Belinda Duncan, a retired officer, issued a statement of claim on Jun. 28. In it, she alleged that the Winnipeg Police Service promised to transfer her to the diversity unit, which it later backtracked on. The statement notes that Duncan is suing for a number of damages, the amount of which is to be determined in trial.

Described as a woman of colour in the statement, Duncan started her career as an entry-level constable in 2000. Near the end of 2017, she applied to be transferred to the community relations diversity unit but was later informed that she had not been selected. She claims the city said she was “not the right fit for the direction in which the service is looking to head as a whole.”

After speaking out about the “bias, systemic discrimination” and unequal treatment she received after sending in her transfer application, Duncan noted in the statement that the WPS and the police association promised her the transfer in 2019.

Between 2018 and 2019, Duncan stated that she was the subject of several workplace complaints. One such, made on April 4, 2018, by another constable, claimed Duncan had spread rumours about their personal life, work experience and qualifications. At the same time, Duncan was informed that she would not be moved to her desired unit but transferred to fill in a temporary role within the school education section.

Another complaint alleged that Duncan had engaged in “disrespectful and insubordinate behaviour.” Collectively, the complaints led to Duncan not being given the temporary role either. By 2019, each of the complaints was determined to have “insufficient evidence” to support a charge.

In her statement, Duncan noted that she took work leave due to stress from July 2019 to October 2019 and from November 2021 to April 2022. By April 23 this year, she said she was collectively dismissed and forced to retire.

The lawsuit states that Duncan was “subjected to intolerable working conditions.” She alleges the city and WPS:

Failed to properly investigate the complaints.

Failed to provide Duncan with the information required to respond to the complaints.

Subjected Duncan to false and malicious accusations.

Subjected Duncan to a toxic workplace.

Walked back on a promise to transfer Duncan to the diversity unit.

Failed to make an effort to resolve Duncan’s concerns.

A statement of defence is yet to be filed. The Winnipeg Police Service declined to provide a comment, stating that the matter was “before the courts.”

Upcoming court dates have not yet been released.