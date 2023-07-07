London, Ont. man charged in online child exploitation investigation

Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) child sexual exploitation unit has arrested and charged a London man.
The arrest is a result of an investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
The 51-year-old Londoner is charged with luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual assault and luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual interference.
According to the OPP, the accused has been released after a bail hearing Wednesday.
The OPP adds that it will continue to aggressively identify and pursue those using technology to exploit children.
It also reminds parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children online and speak to them about internet safety.
