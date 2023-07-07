Winnipeg’s Brady Landfill closed until further notice amid protests

Send this page to someone via email

The Brady Road Landfill is closed until further notice, the City of Winnipeg says.

Protesters showed up late Thursday afternoon, responding to the Manitoba government’s announcement that it won’t take the lead on the search of another local landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.

Premier Heather Stefanson said in a statement Wednesday that searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who are believed to have been killed last year, would be too risky, citing potential safety issues for workers. Stefanson repeated those concerns Thursday.

The women’s families, along with Indigenous organizations and other advocates, have expressed disappointment and frustration with Stefanson’s decision.

The premier’s office says the province won’t stop a search if the federal government supports one, provided the feds can provide sufficient safeguards.

Police told 680 CJOB on Thursday that they had officers on-site at Brady Road to speak with protesters and ensure a peaceful outcome.

The city said contingency plans for garbage and recycling collection are in place.