Crime

Kingston pedestrian critically injured in crash last weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 9:01 am
Kingston police say this White Honda Civic was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in the early morning hours of July 2. View image in full screen
Kingston police say this White Honda Civic was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in the early morning hours of July 2. Kingston police
Kingston police say a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near Division Street and Raglan Road on Sunday.

Police released information about the crash Thursday night.

Investigators say at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, a 2008 white Honda Civic was travelling north on Division Street when it struck a man near the Raglan Road intersection.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital due to his life-threatening injuries. He is still in critical condition, police say.

Police interviewed the multiple occupants of the Honda Civic, as well as witnesses nearby, but are hoping to glean more information about the crash from others who may have seen it, or dashcam or security footage from nearby cameras.

They’re primarily interested in learning about how the Civic was being driven and how the man was walking before the collision.

Investigators are interested in reviewing any video from Division Street between the south of Princess Street and to the north of Linton Street.

The pedestrian is described as a man in his 50s, five feet eight inches tall, and with a thin build and long hair. He was wearing camouflage pants and carrying a white plastic bag. He was originally on the east sidewalk of Division Street before he was struck.

Anyone with information can email Const. Dan Tripp at dtripp@kingstonpolice.ca or call the Kingston Police non-emergency number of 613-549-4660 and provide the occurrence report #23-26211.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

