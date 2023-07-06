Menu

Environment

Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack in northeastern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 10:58 pm
Conservation officers have been deployed to an area near Tumbler Ridge after a tree planter was attacked by a bear Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
Conservation officers have been deployed to an area near Tumbler Ridge after a tree planter was attacked by a bear Thursday afternoon. Global News
A bear attack in northeastern British Columbia has left a tree planter in hospital.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the attack happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near the community of Tumbler Ridge.

The victim has been airlifted to hospital in Prince George, the BCCOS said. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Four conservation officers have been deployed to the attack site to determine “next steps” in the investigation, the conservation officer service said.

More to come…

Grizzly bear attack survivor speaks about lifesaving care
