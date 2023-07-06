Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack in northeastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A bear attack in northeastern British Columbia has left a tree planter in hospital.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the attack happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near the community of Tumbler Ridge.

The victim has been airlifted to hospital in Prince George, the BCCOS said. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Four conservation officers have been deployed to the attack site to determine “next steps” in the investigation, the conservation officer service said.

More to come…