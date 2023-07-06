Members of Calgary jump rope club prepare for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to world championships

Send this page to someone via email

Rodeo cowboys aren’t the only top-notch athletes getting set to dazzle the crowds in Calgary this week.

Some young competitors are warming up to take the Stampede stage and then move on to take on the world.

Members of the Skip Time jump rope club are perfecting their moves for Friday morning.

That’s when they’ll be part of the warmup crew entertaining people waiting for the floats along the Stampede parade route.

“The parade’s so fun, because we get to share the sport with so many people around Calgary,” Piper Bourne said.

2:20 Calgary Stampede getting ready to welcome the crowds

This is the eighth time the club has been part of the pre-parade contingent for the Stampede kickoff event.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s always fun when we start jumping and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, what are they doing? That’s crazy!’” Jackie Neumann said.

Club members will then be leaving Calgary later to in July to compete at the World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“I never thought that I’d be going to worlds to represent Canada,” Kiyah Thompson said. “It’s an amazing opportunity.”

The chance to compete at such a high level comes after many years of training.

“A lot of these skippers started in first and second grade,” Skip Time coach Julianna Bourne said. “I’m just so proud of them and happy that they get this experience – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The young Calgary athletes will be competing against other skippers from 28 countries around the world.

“I’m really excited to go to worlds,” Parker Campbell said. “Because so many other countries, they do so many cool things and tricks that you want to learn.”