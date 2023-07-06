Patient privacy, infection control on list of Canmore emergency department renos

Send this page to someone via email

Some much-needed improvements to the Canmore emergency department are on the way.

Thursday marked the beginning of $4.4 million in construction for the ED that serves the Bow Valley, west of Calgary.

Half of the funds were raised by the Canmore and Area Health Care Foundation (CAHCF), a local registered charity. One major donor said he was excited to see the start of work on the “important project.”

“Every community deserves access to exceptional healthcare, especially during emergencies,” Lorne Heuckroth said. “The renovation of our local emergency room is a testament to our collective dedication towards building a safer and healthier future for all residents.”

CAHCF’s fundraising hoped to address a variety of issues at the Canmore General Hospital’s ED, including patient privacy, a triage area, improved technology and workspaces.

The jointly-funded project also will improve patient flow and improve infection, prevention and control standars.

“This renovation project will create a nurturing environment where healthcare professionals can deliver life-saving treatments with efficiency and compassion,” Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange said in a statement. “It is our collective vision to ensure that everyone who walks through those doors receives the highest standard of care.”

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2024.