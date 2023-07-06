Calgary lands HR tech firm headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

A global HR software firm has selected Calgary as its North American headquarters.

Vantage Circle, an employee engagement software-as-a-service (SAAS) company, made the announcement in the southern Alberta city on Thursday as part of its plans to expanded into the Americas.

“Calgary is an ideal city for our continued global expansion. Its qualified and diverse talent pool, strong economy, and impressive thought leadership in key sectors that require engaged workforces are just a few of the reasons we selected Calgary,” Partha Neog, Vantage Circle CEO and Co-Founder, said in a statement.

The company’s portfolio of more than 700 clients includes Deloitte, Wipro, Infosys, Coinbase, Bosch, DHL.

Neog said support from Calgary Economic Development and the tech scene provided confidence in the decision.

2:09 Calgary’s mayor talks tech in Toronto in effort to continue growth

“As we continue to pioneer new solutions and services to maximize engagement while driving successful workforce behaviours, we look forward to calling Calgary, Alberta, our home and generating a positive impact for its stakeholders.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company plans to create up to 250 jobs in Calgary in the next three years, emulating its previous scaling up in India where it tripled its headcount in three years. The Calgary jobs are expected to be in business development, customer success, strategic partnerships and technical implementations.

The announcement is another in a parade of tech companies that have made regional headquarters in Calgary, a “top 60 emerging startup ecosystem.”

“Smart companies invest in their people, so Calgary is excited to be chosen as Vantage Circle’s headquarters in North America for the growth of their innovative solutions for employee engagement,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement.

“We’re pleased that Vantage Circle sees Calgary as the ideal place to scale for clients worldwide.”

Vantage Circle also has offices in India, Australia, Netherlands and Texas.