Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna man, 42, facing 3 counts of assault after hospital incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 5:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Three people attacked inside Kelowna emergency room'
Three people attacked inside Kelowna emergency room
WATCH: Terrifying moments inside the emergency room at Kelowna General Hospital overnight. Three people were attacked in a serious incident. Our Taya fast has what we know so far.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A court date has been set for a man who allegedly assaulted two people at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), then a police officer later on.

Justin Ryan Patrick Robinson of Kelowna, B.C., is facing three counts of assault for the July 2 incident.

The 42-year-old was arrested that day at KGH and has been remanded into custody until his next court date on July 10.

Click to play video: 'Elderly woman attacked in violent assault in Oshawa'
Elderly woman attacked in violent assault in Oshawa

Police say they received a call from Interior Health requesting help following a Code White (aggression) incident in which one patient had assaulted another patient.

Story continues below advertisement

A security guard at the hospital responded and stopped the assault, said RCMP, but sustained a minor injury to his face from a small metal object allegedly used by Robinson.

After police arrived, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Kelowna detachment.

“During the male’s booking-in process and once his handcuffs were removed, he punched one of the arresting officers in the face,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Transit police release video of bus assault suspect'
Transit police release video of bus assault suspect

“The male suspect was arrested a second time now for assaulting a peace officer and was secured in cells pending a court appearance.”

Trending Now

Robinson is facing two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

“The RCMP would like to thank and commend the personnel and security staff for their quick response that likely prevented further injuries,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna addresses downtown safety concerns'
City of Kelowna addresses downtown safety concerns
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganAssaultKelowna RCMPassault with a weaponKelowna General HospitalKGHhospital assaultassaulting a police offcerKelowna hospital assault

Sponsored content