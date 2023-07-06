Kelowna man, 42, facing 3 counts of assault after hospital incident

A court date has been set for a man who allegedly assaulted two people at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), then a police officer later on.
Justin Ryan Patrick Robinson of Kelowna, B.C., is facing three counts of assault for the July 2 incident.
The 42-year-old was arrested that day at KGH and has been remanded into custody until his next court date on July 10.
Police say they received a call from Interior Health requesting help following a Code White (aggression) incident in which one patient had assaulted another patient.
A security guard at the hospital responded and stopped the assault, said RCMP, but sustained a minor injury to his face from a small metal object allegedly used by Robinson.
After police arrived, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Kelowna detachment.
“During the male’s booking-in process and once his handcuffs were removed, he punched one of the arresting officers in the face,” said Kelowna RCMP.
“The male suspect was arrested a second time now for assaulting a peace officer and was secured in cells pending a court appearance.”
Robinson is facing two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assaulting a peace officer.
“The RCMP would like to thank and commend the personnel and security staff for their quick response that likely prevented further injuries,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.
