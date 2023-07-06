Body found in Forest Heights park identified; police believe ‘non-criminal’ death occurred elsewhere

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is attempting to piece together the final days of the 35-year-old woman who was found dead in a southeast Calgary park earlier this week.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Katherine Sekella of Calgary but it’s believed she died of a suspected overdose at another location.

Sekella’s remains were found early Tuesday morning in Fonda Park, in the community of Forest Heights.

Officials say her death has been deemed neither criminal nor suspicious, but they are trying to determine her whereabouts over the last week of her life and who brought her body to the park.

“We are investigating three recent cases where a victim’s death was likely the result of an overdose and rather than calling 9-1-1 for help, witnesses transport and dispose of the body,” said Staff Sgt. Brad Moore of the CPS homicide unit in a statement. “These actions cause additional suffering to a family mourning the loss of a loved one, and as investigators, we are committed to finding them answers.

“We are pleading with anyone who has information to come forward so that we can provide these families closure.”

Anyone who has information regarding Sekella’s activities earlier this week is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.