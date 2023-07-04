Woman found dead in southeast Calgary: EMS

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A couple out for a walk in the southeast community of Forest Lawn found a dead woman early Tuesday.

The couple told Global News that the woman looked young.

Calgary firefighters arrived at the location, declared the woman dead, and then called AHS and Calgary police.

Calgary Fire said there was obvious intravenous drug use but cannot confirm the cause of death.

EMS was at the scene and police are investigating.