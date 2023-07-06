Winnipeg man arrested in connection with May homicide

Winnipeg homicide investigators have arrested a man wanted for murder.

Keith Michael McKay, 27, who was taken into custody Wednesday, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Vincent Brian Kipling on May 10.

Police were called on that date to a scene near Stella Avenue and Main Street where they found Kipling with serious injuries. Despite emergency CPR efforts by police, Kipling was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Another suspect, 38-year-old Aaron Wayne Azure, was arrested in the Point Douglas neighbourhood May 29 in connection with the homicide, and charged with manslaughter.