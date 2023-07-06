Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of London, Ont. woman

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 6, 2023 2:49 pm
London police vehicles outside a residence on Kingsway Avenue on July 5, 2023. View image in full screen
London police vehicles outside a residence on Kingsway Avenue on July 5, 2023. Scott Monich/980 CFPL
London police have laid a murder charge following the death of a young woman Wednesday.

David Norman Yates, 50, of London, has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of 22-year-old Caitlin Jennings of London.

Police were called to a home at 562 Kingsway Ave. on Wednesday afternoon for a medical emergency. Police say they discovered a dead woman and arrested a suspect without incident.

Police say Jennings and Yates knew each other.

A neighbour of the residence told Global News the occupant of the home had only moved in around four or five months ago. The neighbour, who wished not to be named, added that police were previously called to the house for a domestic dispute only a few days after the move-in.

Yates was scheduled to appear in London court Thursday.

