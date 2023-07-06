Menu

Politics

Expropriation an option for land needed for Ontario Place redevelopment, report says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 1:54 pm
A cyclist turns around a closed pathway at Ontario Place in Toronto on Monday May 29, 2023. The province will expropriate land owned by the City of Toronto at Ontario Place if a deal is not reached, a new report says. View image in full screen
A cyclist turns around a closed pathway at Ontario Place in Toronto on Monday May 29, 2023. The province will expropriate land owned by the City of Toronto at Ontario Place if a deal is not reached, a new report says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The province will expropriate land owned by the City of Toronto at Ontario Place if a deal is not reached allowing a provincial redevelopment plan to move forward, a new report says.

Land expropriation is addressed in a draft environmental assessment released this week on Premier Doug Ford’s plans for Ontario Place, which include a luxury spa, a massive parking garage and the new location for the Ontario Science Centre.

The vast majority of land at Ontario Place is owned by the province except for a small portion owned by the city and Ford has said the project will go ahead without Toronto’s cooperation if necessary.

Toronto mayor-elect Mayor Olivia Chow said during the recent mayoral byelection campaign she opposes the province’s plans for Ontario Place.

The province says it is in discussions with the city while Chow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The environmental assessment also says a massive underground and surface parking lot at Ontario Place is the preferred option for the redevelopment of the site, in part because it allows the province to generate revenue rather than use a lot owned by the City of Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Science Centre’s core attractions face cuts at new Ontario Place location'
Science Centre’s core attractions face cuts at new Ontario Place location
