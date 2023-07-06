Menu

National

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest man in connection with violent assault in The Pas

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 2:00 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
RCMP in Manitoba say they have arrested a man after a violent assault in The Pas on Tuesday.

At 7:10 p.m. on July 4, officers went to 8th Street for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old man badly injured.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later flown to Winnipeg for treatment.

RCMP received a description of the suspect and an officer on patrol arrested him without incident.

A 43-year-old man from The Pas has been charged with aggravated assault and has been remanded into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged in downtown sexual assault'
Winnipeg man charged in downtown sexual assault
CrimeRCMPManitobaAssaultwinnipegManitoba crimeThe Pas
