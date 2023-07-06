Manitoba RCMP arrest man in connection with violent assault in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Manitoba say they have arrested a man after a violent assault in The Pas on Tuesday.

At 7:10 p.m. on July 4, officers went to 8th Street for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old man badly injured.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later flown to Winnipeg for treatment.

RCMP received a description of the suspect and an officer on patrol arrested him without incident.

A 43-year-old man from The Pas has been charged with aggravated assault and has been remanded into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.