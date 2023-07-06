$12K mountain bike stolen during overnight theft: Guelph police

The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a high-end mountain bike.
Officers went to a home near Gordon Street and University Avenue West Wednesday morning.
Investigators say a resident reported that his blue and orange Orbea Rallon bike was stolen from his vehicle. A set of wheels and a child’s bicycle seat were also stolen.
They say the bike is valued at more than $12,000; all three are said to be worth over $13,000.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7287 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
