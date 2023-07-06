Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

$12K mountain bike stolen during overnight theft: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 6, 2023 1:40 pm
Guelph police are investigating the theft of an Orbea Rallon bike similar to the one in the photo. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating the theft of an Orbea Rallon bike similar to the one in the photo. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is investigating the theft of a high-end mountain bike.

Officers went to a home near Gordon Street and University Avenue West Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a resident reported that his blue and orange Orbea Rallon bike was stolen from his vehicle. A set of wheels and a child’s bicycle seat were also stolen.

They say the bike is valued at more than $12,000; all three are said to be worth over $13,000.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7287 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

TheftGuelph NewsGuelph crimeStolenGuelph Police ServiceMountain BikeOrbea Rallon
