Over $2M in provincial funding committed to provide job training in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government announced Thursday a multi-million investment in the London, Ont., area to provide job training for those facing barriers to employment.

The $2.5 million funding will be shared between four local organizations to develop or continue providing free job training for at-risk youth and people aged 50 or older.

The announcement was made by Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton at Youth Opportunities Unlimited, one of the organizations receiving funding.

McNaughton says the funding will assist 385 jobseekers and 2,300 students who face barriers to employment.

“We need to ensure everyone in our community gets a fair shot at the training they need to land life-changing careers,” said McNaughton.

“These free projects will help level the playing field and give disadvantaged young people, seniors – everyone in between – in London a chance at better jobs and bigger paycheques.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Report: Labour shortage costing Canada billions

Youth Opportunities Unlimited will be receiving just over $500,000 to help train 60 young workers in skills related to pre-construction, skilled trades, hand and power tools training, working at heights, and health and safety.

Steve Cordes, CEO of Youth Opportunities Unlimited, told Global News the training is an ideal opportunity for young people interested in skilled labour.

“This program is pre-apprenticeship, so it gives them that hands-on experience, the skills training they need, to give them a platform,” said Cordes. He added on top of the program being free, those involved will be paid when on the job site.

Jordan Arsenault is in the middle of a three-month pre-construction program provided by Youth Opportunities Unlimited in partnership with Fanshawe College. Facing difficulty with employment after the COVID-19 pandemic, Arsenault says they reached out to the company to see if they could be admitted.

Story continues below advertisement

After working a bit downtown, Arsenault says they have moved into the wood workshop to work on skilled trades for future job opportunities.

“This has been a great opportunity with learning new skills and different tricks of the trade,” said Arsenault.

5:25 Sherry Holmes on breaking barriers in skilled trades

The other organizations receiving funding are WePrep, Pathways Employment Help Centre and Over 55 London.

The Pathways to Employment Help Centre will receive $647,062 for their project – which is already ongoing – preparing 75 people facing barriers to employment train for manufacturing and construction trades jobs.

Over 55 London’s project is also underway to help people aged 50 and older find new employment or entrepreneurial opportunities. Their funding is $594,732.

WePrep will receive $760,000 for financial literacy training for 200 apprentices and pre-apprentices and 2,300 high school students interested in skilled trades. Their project will get underway in September.