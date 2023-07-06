Pump track, more parking and new trail added to Ellison park

See more sharing options

Visitors to Ellison Provincial Park on Okanagan Lake will see how several improvements have taken shape this summer.

A bike pump track and 30 new parking spaces have been added to the upper parking lot, the province announced in a press release on Thursday.

In addition, a new, three-kilometre trail has been created for hikers and mountain bikers to explore.

The trail, called the Loopy Campers Trail, is a beginner trail connecting the campground to the upper parking lot.

The downhill portion of the trail is now open. The uphill section is expected to open in mid-July.

“Ellison Provincial Park is one of B.C.’s natural treasures,” George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy, said.

“We know people care deeply about provincial parks and want them stewarded effectively. Investing in our parks makes the BC Parks experience even better.”

Ellison Provincial Park spans 220 hectares of forested benchlands above a rocky shoreline of Okanagan Lake.

The park’s natural attractions, combined with a dry, sunny climate, make it a popular destination for people who enjoy hiking, climbing, swimming, camping, boating and fishing.

The Ellison Provincial Park upgrades cost approximately $635,000 and are part of a $21.5-million investment to expand and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation throughout B.C.