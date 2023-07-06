Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Show me the (real) money: Person throws fake $50 bills on Guelph, Ont. street

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 6, 2023 11:44 am
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was like a scene from a movie. Someone in Guelph, Ont. decided to throw some money on the street — fake money that is.

Guelph police were informed at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that several $50 bills were being thrown onto the road on Edinburgh Road South near Wilsonview Avenue.

Investigators say people were seen stopping and getting out of their vehicles to pick up the bills only to later realize that the currency was fake. One witness told investigators that the fake bills were marked “FILM PROP.”

No one was hurt but investigators say it created a very unsafe situation.

Trending Now

Police are looking to speak to a man who was seen throwing the fake money. He is described as in his 30s, wearing a yellow T-shirt, shorts, and a backpack, and being accompanied by a large dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or email jthall@guelphpolice.ca.

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsmoneyGuelph Police ServiceFakeFake MoneyFake BillsMaking It RainThrownguelph fake money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content